Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Stake; Tensile Capital Management Position In Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Was Has Lifted

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 2.43M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 605,381 shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares to 624,987 shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

