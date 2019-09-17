Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Upped Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake by $552,890

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,924 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, up from 34,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 1.02M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 157,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 1.96 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $703.05M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 106,216 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources: The Berkshire Hathaway Of The Oil Sands – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Canadian Investors: Prepare Your Portfolio for the Upcoming Federal Election – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks Bouncing off 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Natural Resources: A Free Cash Flow Generation Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

