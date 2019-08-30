Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Its Position by $416,610; The Navigators Group (NAVG) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Stake by $33.29 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Navigators Group Inc. (NAVG) by 200.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 482,410 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 723,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.55 million, up from 241,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in The Navigators Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 170,456 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources: The Berkshire Hathaway Of The Oil Sands – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Energy Hands The Win To Canadian Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Be Ready to Take Off! – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Stockholders Approve Merger with The Hartford – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators Announces End of â€œGo-Shopâ€ Period – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartford to realign two units after Navigators deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation, Michigan-based fund reported 22,860 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Capstone Investment Limited Liability Com holds 48,948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 32 shares. Dupont Management Corporation owns 32,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,839 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 80,900 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 601,889 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 6.28% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Ameritas invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,685 shares. 63,244 were reported by Capital Fund. Everence Cap Management has 0.13% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 10,450 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 11,436 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,510 shares to 30,425 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 32,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,211 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).