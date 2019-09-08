Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake by $416,610; Advisory Services Network Decreased Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $402,960

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.02M shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 8,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 59,386 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 68,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,587 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “This $9750 Income Stream Will Only Get Bigger in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Make Sure You Don’t Own These Terrible Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Canadian Investors: Prepare Your Portfolio for the Upcoming Federal Election – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 39,475 shares to 43,275 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 5,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

