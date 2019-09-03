Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $416,610; Jhl Capital Group Continues to Hold Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 14/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk Announces ‘ Thorough Reorganization’ Amid Defections (Video); 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – CNET: New York Post: Tesla’s Elon Musk reportedly dating musician Grimes; 05/05/2018 – Tesla Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Liquidity-Stress lndicator climbs to highest level in six months in March; 04/05/2018 – Short-seller Mark Spiegel believes Tesla will suffer from new competition in the electric car market; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Says Issue Has Affected Fewer Than 0.02% of Possible Model S Cars; 18/04/2018 – California Opens Investigation Into Tesla Workplace Conditions; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.31M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Be Ready to Take Off! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Cheap Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Stick in Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canadian Investors: Prepare Your Portfolio for the Upcoming Federal Election – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares to 7,057 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,587 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd has 25,182 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 176 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 0% or 3 shares. 3,899 were reported by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, St Johns Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability invested in 0.71% or 11,492 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 700,536 shares. Earnest Partners Lc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Quantitative Inv Management Llc holds 91,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 187,811 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.11% or 1,573 shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 6,392 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 7,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.