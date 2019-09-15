Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Cibc Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $18.66 Million as Share Price Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 717,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 13.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $369.24 million, up from 12.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Std Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) by 1.56M shares to 260,523 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 372,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,895 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.