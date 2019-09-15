Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stock Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Riggs Asset Managment Company Lifted by $2.24 Million Its Stake

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 626,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, up from 619,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 795,029 shares traded or 82.04% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,295 shares to 332,516 shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,064 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Imperial Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Buy Ahead of Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy CIBC (USA) Before Thursday’s Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,749 shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore holds 4.26% or 85,165 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% or 16,409 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.11% or 22,000 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.08% or 46,889 shares in its portfolio. 3,565 are owned by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. 25,146 are held by Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,278 shares. Kessler Invest Lc holds 0.01% or 90 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Argyle Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,765 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc accumulated 30,912 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 21,862 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wetherby Asset stated it has 13,413 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.