Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $645,035 as Shares Declined; Fil LTD Has Increased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $24.41 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 8,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 619,435 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.95 million, up from 611,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 19,387 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 427.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 42,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,838 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15M, up from 10,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $8.62 during the last trading session, reaching $527.38. About 198,675 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 273,392 shares to 5.54 million shares, valued at $460.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 149,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,520 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

