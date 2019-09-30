Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holding Has Upped by Cardinal Capital Management Inc; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Meritage Group LP Has Lifted Position by $62.62 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 626,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, up from 619,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 528,813 shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92M, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakewood Capital LP holds 322,938 shares. Savings Bank Of The West has 0.99% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 64,611 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated reported 175,839 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Company reported 24,418 shares. Janney Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 104,282 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,561 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 293,227 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 1,851 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 67,910 shares. Mendel Money reported 3.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Drexel Morgan And Comm has invested 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Selway Asset reported 15,532 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Verity And Verity Ltd holds 79,921 shares. Callahan, Texas-based fund reported 6,505 shares. Richard C Young Communication Ltd owns 34,582 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Technologies Fell 12.6% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 08, 2019.