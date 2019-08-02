Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position; As Adp (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $636,000

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 101,738 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 790,370 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.37 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Damaged Dividend Stocks for TFSA Income Investors to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: A Better Way to Bet on Canadian Banks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ADP (ADP) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Offers 2020 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Payrolls In-Line at 156K, Slowing from 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is CyberArk Stock Still a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regional power grab attempt causes rare discord in Ethiopia coalition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,514 are held by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 75,267 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Smith Moore & owns 2,920 shares. 31,695 were accumulated by Profund Lc. M&T Retail Bank invested in 458,855 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 4,351 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 3,075 shares stake. City Communications holds 1.48% or 32,777 shares in its portfolio. 59,193 were reported by Granite Invest Ltd Liability Com. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc owns 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,289 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 0.39% or 39,460 shares. Homrich & Berg has 6,660 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Ayala John sold $966,713. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria.