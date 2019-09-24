Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Lifted Position by $2.30 Million; Reaves W H & Company Holds Holding in Nrg Energy Com (NRG)

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 29,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 481,385 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.86 million, up from 451,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 286,581 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NRG) by 716.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 391,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 446,338 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68M, up from 54,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 1.02M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 49,050 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $43.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 262,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949,064 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,900 shares to 44,565 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 41,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,090 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).