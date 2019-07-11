Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Forms $79.00 Double Bottom; Bridger Management Has Decreased By $17.71 Million Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) formed double bottom with $72.68 target or 8.00% below today’s $79.00 share price. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has $34.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 289,025 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%

Bridger Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 20.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 36.66%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 1.75 million shares with $69.67 million value, down from 2.21 million last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $832.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 814,780 shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics: What Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Lc reported 9,607 shares. 34,900 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 6,025 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 226,977 shares. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 7,504 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 8,800 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 274,229 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 14,907 shares. 21,925 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.48 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 50,489 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 19,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 7 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.