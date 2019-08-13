Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) EPS Estimated At $3.09; Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.32% from last quarter’s $3.08 EPS. T_CM’s profit would be $1.37 billion giving it 8.08 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.97 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 4.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 1.37 million shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Take Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 217 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 202 sold and reduced stakes in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 99.22 million shares, down from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Take Two Interactive Software Inc in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 8 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 140 Increased: 136 New Position: 81.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MGI,SCM,CM,CM.TO,LAZ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Add CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock to a Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why the Best Dividend Banking Stock Isn’t CIBC (TSX:CM) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIBC: Canada’s Cheapest Bank Is Ripe For A Multiple Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Desjardins spends C$70 million related to data breach – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank has $128 highest and $120 lowest target. $124’s average target is 24.19% above currents $99.85 stock price. Canadian Imperial Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. National Bank Canada maintained the shares of CM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 1.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.41 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two’s (TTWO) Q1 Earnings Down Y/Y on Higher Expenses – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Blasts Expectations Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UK Tax Watchdog Alleges Activision Blizzard, Rockstar Avoided Taxes – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 8.67% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for 15,494 shares. Bronson Point Management Llc owns 100,000 shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valinor Management L.P. has 5.56% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The New York-based Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp has invested 5.46% in the stock. Act Ii Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 61,200 shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.44 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 47.35 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.