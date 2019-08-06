Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) EPS Estimated At $3.09; Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased By $17.53 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 100 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 5,850 shares with $1.03B value, down from 5,950 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $35.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $186.77. About 339,260 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.32% from last quarter’s $3.08 EPS. T_CM’s profit would be $1.37B giving it 7.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.97 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 4.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 1.21 million shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $235 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.71 million for 17.75 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% or 973 shares. Kings Point Management has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cap Research Global reported 0.07% stake. E&G Advsrs Lp holds 0.19% or 2,450 shares. 1,240 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 32,532 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 41,184 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Ab owns 105,170 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.02% or 7,758 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.62 million shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 6,412 shares. Pitcairn Com has 4,415 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 4,351 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 473 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stake by 3,100 shares to 6,200 valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Media Corp Del Com A Braves Grp stake by 22,400 shares and now owns 426,022 shares. Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank has $128 highest and $120 lowest target. $124’s average target is 25.57% above currents $98.75 stock price. Canadian Imperial Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of CM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by National Bank Canada. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Scotia Capital.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.92 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.