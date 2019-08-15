Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) EPS Estimated At $2.29; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Has 1.41 Sentiment

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 99 funds started new and increased holdings, while 70 decreased and sold their positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The funds in our database now own: 84.72 million shares, down from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 63 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report $2.29 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 3.78% from last quarter’s $2.38 EPS. CM’s profit would be $1.02 billion giving it 8.12 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.23 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 2.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 417,828 shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.07 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.

Analysts await Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ARI’s profit will be $67.56 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders.