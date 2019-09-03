Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Comparison side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 80 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.84 N/A 2.21 15.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 38.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53%

For the past year Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was less bullish than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.