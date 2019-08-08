Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Analysts See $3.09 EPS; Rgm Capital Trimmed By $4.47 Million Its Comscore (SCOR) Holding

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Comscore Inc (SCOR) stake by 5.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as Comscore Inc (SCOR)’s stock declined 73.13%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 4.14M shares with $83.86M value, down from 4.36M last quarter. Comscore Inc now has $134.50 million valuation. The stock increased 5.20% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.125. About 140,603 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.32% from last quarter’s $3.08 EPS. T_CM’s profit would be $1.37B giving it 8.18 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.97 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 4.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $101.09. About 116,053 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. Loop Capital downgraded comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank has $128 highest and $120 lowest target. $124’s average target is 22.66% above currents $101.09 stock price. Canadian Imperial Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Scotia Capital. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.96 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.