Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Upped Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $14.20 Million; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Lifted Holding

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 399.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 458,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 573,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, up from 114,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.55M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.40 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Continues to Fall: When Will the Bleeding Stop? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) 1H19 Earnings & Sales Soft, Cost Woes Hurt – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 46,344 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Headinvest holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,459 shares. 148,793 were accumulated by Jones Lllp. Waters Parkerson Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 18,700 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Putnam Fl Mgmt invested in 84,974 shares. Moreover, Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,200 shares. 65,916 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 33,068 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 125,832 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc reported 4,889 shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 4,453 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Troy Asset Management reported 1,730 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Discovery, AT&T and DISH Network – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DISH Network Corp (DISH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance shares see biggest intraday rise in decade; rivals hit by disruption worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.90M are owned by King Street Cap Limited Partnership. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 1.75 million shares. Hilltop Holding Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 558,769 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 1.83M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fjarde Ap owns 75,930 shares. 78,453 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 162,300 are owned by Denali Ltd Liability Com. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 22,119 shares in its portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Eagle Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.5% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Amer Intll Grp, New York-based fund reported 86,204 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 367,976 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 442,610 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $33.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.07 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.