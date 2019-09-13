Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $19.89 Million; Kimco Rlty (KIM) Market Value Rose While Camarda Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $475,506

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 26,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 101,645 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 128,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 6.18M shares traded or 67.04% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 326,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 251,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.49 million, down from 577,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 3.04M shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP)

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 36,016 shares to 86,371 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 92,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $191.39M for 18.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

