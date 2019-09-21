Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Position in Dexcom (DXCM) Lowered as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Investment House Cut Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 28,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 142,673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.38 million, down from 170,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 667,170 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM)

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 9,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 246,708 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.62M, down from 256,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 13/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune: Preventing a Privacy Nightmare for Facebook Users; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN CO-OPERATING WITH US; IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER THEY ARE SUFFICIENT UNDER THE LAW; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,201 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 523,054 shares. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 4.33% or 73,325 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 1,235 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 773 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 14,008 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.66% or 100,435 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Estabrook reported 0% stake. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 2.39% stake. Boys Arnold & holds 1.17% or 41,647 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 210 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 49,973 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.85% or 16.50M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 141,045 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 140,088 shares to 171,464 shares, valued at $44.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

