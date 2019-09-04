Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted Woodward (WWD) Holding; Strs Ohio Increased Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $455,000 as Valuation Declined

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 16,602 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 35,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 18,736 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Woodward, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 3,588 shares. Hsbc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,862 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 17,995 shares. Principal Fincl Inc invested in 0.02% or 249,522 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 174,850 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Co accumulated 13,988 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 747,708 shares. Sei Invests holds 38,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 124,640 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 10,710 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 570,728 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Citadel Limited Company owns 582,503 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,132 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 100 shares. Teton Advsr reported 6,050 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 112,366 shares to 100,101 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 33,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,525 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 21,535 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Capital Mngmt Corp Va, Virginia-based fund reported 171,870 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Mackay Shields Llc has 0.08% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 11.40 million shares. Da Davidson & Com holds 18,459 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Lp reported 0.11% stake. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 7,898 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 459,308 shares. Piedmont Invest has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,716 shares to 264,354 shares, valued at $54.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,807 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.