Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Cortina Asset Management Cut Amedisys (AMED) Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 29.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 35,704 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock rose 15.02%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 83,355 shares with $10.27 million value, down from 119,059 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $4.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 129,968 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 1683.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 35,530 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 37,640 shares with $3.99M value, up from 2,110 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $112.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 3.69M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Amedisys (AMED) – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMED Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Bio-Rad (BIO) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Sapien 3 System Recall Classified Class I – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Amedisys has $145 highest and $120 lowest target. $134.67’s average target is 3.13% above currents $130.58 stock price. Amedisys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) stake by 62,053 shares to 204,107 valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avalara Inc stake by 110,461 shares and now owns 401,459 shares. Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,828 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd accumulated 23,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 13,196 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 99,601 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Quantbot Lp owns 2,868 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) has invested 0.21% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.03% or 100,798 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.04% or 885,903 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Numerixs Investment Techs invested in 0.04% or 2,308 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 3,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Fund Management invested in 10,138 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 419,101 shares to 109 valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 2.25M shares and now owns 7.51 million shares. Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.71% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 87,089 shares. 2,800 are owned by Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.68M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 198,483 shares. Cambridge Tru Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated invested in 6,465 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 2.6% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 22,629 shares. Ssi Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 219,084 shares. Atlanta Management L L C invested in 242,219 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bailard invested in 76,788 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp La owns 22,086 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio.