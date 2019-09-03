Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted Its Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $36.51 Million as Stock Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Position in Exelon (EXC)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 1.58M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 160.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 960,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.84 million, up from 598,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 940,350 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,301 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.