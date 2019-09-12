Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX); As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Decreased Its Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 78,890 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, up from 51,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 186,421 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 99,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.28M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 8.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 277,383 were reported by Community Investment. Daiwa Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch And Assocs In has 151,381 shares for 6.59% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C Wide A S has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wharton Business Grp Ltd Company reported 38,971 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 21,753 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates owns 917,996 shares or 16.81% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company holds 2.68% or 247,158 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,361 shares. Nadler Gru holds 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,438 shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 6.56% or 657,288 shares. Veritable Lp holds 361,096 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 111,856 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 66,700 shares to 93,100 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 63,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,618 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).