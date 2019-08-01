Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increased Position in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) by $1.63 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding by $413,140

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 174.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 408,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 642,052 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 233,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 24.18% or $0.2194 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6878. About 2.74 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 58,518 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $51.14M for 14.48 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.