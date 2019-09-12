Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increased Nike (NKE) Position by $51.16 Million; Valuation Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Position in Adtran (ADTN) by $508,455

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 33,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 296,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52 million, down from 329,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 126,252 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 616,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4.42M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.69M, up from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 1.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 1.18M shares to 257,475 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 81,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 279.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.