Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increased Its Stake in Amphenol New (APH) by $1.31 Million; Weibo (WB) Holding Upped by Platinum Investment Management Ltd

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 1.70 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 1961.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 13,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 14,639 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 748,822 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 18,334 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.11 million shares. Envestnet Asset has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 305,730 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shine Inv Advisory holds 444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.16% or 42,256 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc owns 4,730 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 14,262 were reported by Creative Planning. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Optimum Investment has 10,973 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 505 shares. Invesco reported 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 902,443 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company reported 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 72,800 shares to 72,200 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,372 shares, and cut its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB).

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Weibo’s Second-Quarter Earnings Fell 26% – Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.