Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increased By $5.28 Million Its Woodward (WWD) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 132.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 46,700 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 82,000 shares with $9.28 million value, up from 35,300 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,290 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $6300 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62.33’s average target is 13.82% above currents $54.76 stock price. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VOYA in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating. See Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $63.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $62.0000 66.0000

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 745,657 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial named to Working Mother’s 2019 list of 100 Best Companies – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Selected as New Service Provider for Seven Government Retirement Plans in Southern California – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Launches Innovative New Target Date Solution for Retirement Plan Participants – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Cap Ltd Partnership has 5.15% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 318,180 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 998,868 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.72% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Prospector Ptnrs invested 0.8% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Principal Grp Inc has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 15,799 shares. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 185,000 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 784,478 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Penn Mngmt Communications Incorporated has 85,934 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2.61M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 41,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl holds 128,644 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 47,842 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 19,606 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Shell Asset Comm has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. Shares for $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 123,746 shares to 51,729 valued at $580,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 287,360 shares and now owns 169,911 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De invested in 25,500 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd owns 369,735 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 35,000 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com holds 9,016 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 83,776 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Millennium Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 457,313 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 5,100 shares. Kennedy Management reported 146,377 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd has invested 0.54% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,489 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Associate Incorporated reported 6,036 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 512,449 shares. Horizon Inv Service Ltd Llc invested in 2,178 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).