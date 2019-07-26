Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Holding in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Increased by $713,304 as Share Value Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose, Adams Express Company Increased by $3.67 Million Its Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 79,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,056 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 225,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 2.06 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 103,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.42. About 728,396 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 12,467 shares to 43 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 113,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 349,685 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Co invested in 71,430 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 178,800 were accumulated by Nordea Management Ab. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 305,056 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 546,475 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Parametric Associate Ltd Llc reported 652,464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 341,553 shares stake. 2.38 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Hillsdale Investment Inc invested in 80,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.07M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50,300 shares to 152,800 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,300 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

