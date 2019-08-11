Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Fluor New (FLR) Holding; Shorts at Marathon Oil (MRO) Raised By 7.23%

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had an increase of 7.23% in short interest. MRO’s SI was 18.59M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.23% from 17.34M shares previously. With 11.07M avg volume, 2 days are for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s short sellers to cover MRO’s short positions. The SI to Marathon Oil Corporation’s float is 2.28%. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 11.95M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 149.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 166,303 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 277,813 shares with $10.22 million value, up from 111,510 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 25. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, June 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 50,300 shares. Wright Invsts Service reported 61,681 shares stake. Perritt Capital Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 16,950 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated holds 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 25,950 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc reported 989,657 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 4,471 shares. Thomas White stated it has 56,138 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Private Advisor Gp holds 0.01% or 29,604 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.5% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0.01% or 61,896 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.48 million shares. Moreover, Principal Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 0.1% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Guardian Inv Mngmt has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 548,404 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 7,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Management, California-based fund reported 896 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 11,506 shares. 6,000 were reported by Bluestein R H And Communication. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 1,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 3.47M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Schwerin Boyle Mgmt holds 0.23% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 56,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 20,540 shares.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Fluor – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained the shares of FLR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by UBS.