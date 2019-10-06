Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Conocophillips (COP) Stake By $3.16 Million; Estabrook Capital Management Trimmed By $11.08 Million Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 52,736 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 715,676 shares with $43.66M value, up from 662,940 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $58.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.12 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 100 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 14,895 shares with $1.65B value, down from 14,995 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $104.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23.7 BLN TO $24.2 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $465 MLN IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $24.44 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap accumulated 0.58% or 78,752 shares. 18,019 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund. Fincl Counselors Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). South Street Advsr Limited Co has 98,140 shares. Alps accumulated 32,515 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Personal Advisors holds 0.03% or 23,735 shares. 23,284 are held by Everence Mgmt. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.1% or 27,746 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co stated it has 2,779 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 7,726 were reported by Pacific Global Management. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.23% or 1.31M shares. Moreover, Indiana And Investment Management has 1.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Perkins Cap Mgmt owns 20,235 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 19.53% above currents $108.2 stock price. Eli Lilly had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 10.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Fidelity National Financial Fn (NYSE:FNF) stake by 17,289 shares to 21,627 valued at $871.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 3,674 shares and now owns 238,638 shares. Gaslog Ltd Shs (NYSE:GLOG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips Common Stock (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips Common Stock has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 49.53% above currents $53.5 stock price. ConocoPhillips Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 107,177 shares to 3.21M valued at $784.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 1.22M shares and now owns 4.16M shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.