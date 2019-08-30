Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Whirlpool (WHR) Stake; Continental Materials (CUO)’s Sentiment Is 1

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 24.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 75,900 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 231,010 shares with $30.70 million value, down from 306,910 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 162,211 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Continental Materials Corp (CUO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 4 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 trimmed and sold positions in Continental Materials Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 275,477 shares, down from 278,173 shares in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) has declined 20.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.83% the S&P500.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products; and construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $26.09 million. It operates in two groups, HVAC Industry Group and Construction Products Industry Group. It has a 3.87 P/E ratio. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Continental Materials Corporation for 32,630 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 39,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 26,190 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 13.90% above currents $139.88 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WHR in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) stake by 92,061 shares to 95,600 valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Outdoor Brands Corp stake by 233,800 shares and now owns 740,905 shares. Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) was raised too.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $241.71 million for 9.18 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.