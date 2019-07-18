Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $11.52 Million; Hap Trading Holds Position in Lowes Cos (LOW)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 66.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 2.65M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 132,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 278,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 444,021 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 4,523 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 73,158 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 114,376 shares. 136,635 were reported by Beaumont Financial Ltd Liability. Exchange Mngmt accumulated 9,087 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dakota Wealth reported 10,419 shares stake. 131,190 were reported by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Co owns 447 shares. Allstate Corp reported 83,104 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 9 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 20,000 shares. Bell Commercial Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 3,878 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,314 shares. Sunbelt invested in 0.23% or 4,208 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 18,117 shares to 21,683 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 746,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 12,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 35,746 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7,407 shares in its portfolio. Southport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 4,787 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cibc Mkts owns 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 45,509 shares. Asset owns 16,395 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 111,210 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.43% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,314 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 301,453 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).