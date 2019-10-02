Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Its V F (VFC) Stake by $14.53 Million; Visteon (VC) Holding Has Boosted by Springowl Associates Llc

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 106,196 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 167,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 48,696 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, down from 215,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 1.27M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Philip C. Williamson to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation to Host Investor Day on September 25, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12,701 shares to 21,229 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tegna Inc by 938,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 44,537 shares. 14,324 are held by Cypress Asset Inc Tx. Cincinnati accumulated 1.13 million shares. 2,746 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 0.24% stake. 11,409 are owned by Stock Yards Bank Tru. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 26,375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.47M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 6,219 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 128,450 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 680 shares. Tompkins Corp accumulated 685 shares. Advisory Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 154,047 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.66M for 16.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 19,758 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. 4,982 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Eaton Vance holds 123,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,517 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma reported 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc reported 195,741 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 9,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. 2.59 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 48,007 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 17,650 shares.