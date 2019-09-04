Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Share Value Rose While Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed by $589,680 Its Position

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 11,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 19 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 11,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 1.04M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES CHINA’S STEEL INDUSTRY REMAINING PROFITABLE; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 602.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 118,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 138,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.84 million, up from 19,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $491.5. About 173,801 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 109,678 shares to 81,022 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Counsel Inc reported 760 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.28% or 41,802 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com invested in 0% or 57 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.2% or 4,359 shares. M Securities Incorporated accumulated 1,068 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated owns 4,655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Qci Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 125 shares. 209,567 are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Eastern Bancorp accumulated 0.04% or 1,055 shares. Horizon Ltd owns 472 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Signaturefd Limited reported 641 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (MIDU) by 14,501 shares to 14,576 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 22,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

