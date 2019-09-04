Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Holding in Discovery (DISCA) by $6.47 Million as Share Value Declined; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $18.23 Million; Stock Value Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 344,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 14.85M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791.18M, down from 15.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 314,988 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 509787.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 239,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 239,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 2.36 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 27,400 shares to 254,599 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 109,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,913 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 323,798 shares. Contravisory Investment accumulated 15,265 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc holds 1.01 million shares. 121 were reported by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Hilltop Incorporated owns 16,543 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Veritable LP holds 59,322 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). The California-based Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc has invested 0.31% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 21,045 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 728,759 shares. Somerset Trust has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 560,543 shares. Smithfield Tru Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery isn’t interested in CETV – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Discovery, Inc (DISCA) Becomes Top Media Company for Women Viewership for the First Time – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: Attractively Valued And Approaching A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank (TSX:BNS): A Long-Term Play Immune to the U.S.-China Trade War – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 396,911 shares to 415,911 shares, valued at $49.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 80,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).