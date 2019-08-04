Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lifted Its Stake in Westlake Chem (WLK) by $9.35 Million as Shares Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Raised Its Stake

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 84.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 139,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 305,421 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, up from 165,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 865,606 shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 53,500 shares to 109,600 shares, valued at $29.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 732,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,610 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,262 shares to 136,650 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,469 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

