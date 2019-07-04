Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lifted Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $4.28 Million as Valuation Declined; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Shares Rose, Davis Selected Advisers Upped by $561,408 Its Stake

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 5,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 15,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Another AskBio Platform Product to Be Acquired by Novartis; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 11/05/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Fosun Pharma is said to vie for US$2 bil Novartis portfolio; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly(R) (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR + MEKINIST FOR MELANOMA; 15/05/2018 – Novartis successfully completes acquisition of AveXis, Inc; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 14,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.22 million, up from 417,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 118 shares to 3,401 shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 39,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,304 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amazon, Sears Veteran Joins Cresco Labs As Chief Information Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xencor: Multiple Data Readouts In Second Half Of 2019 For This ‘Picks And Shovels’ Play – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oh, By the Way, This Clinical Trial Didn’t Work – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Socati Board of Director Appointments Bring Significant Leadership Experience to Accelerate Company Growth, Advance Hemp Industry – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.