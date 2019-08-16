Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Increased Its Navient (NAVI) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Navient Corporation (NAVI) stake by 118.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 136,969 shares as Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 252,469 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 115,500 last quarter. Navient Corporation now has $3.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 691,913 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 16/05/2018 – Navient Board Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Report Preparation/; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Acquire Navient’s Student Loan Technology Platform; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 11.83% above currents $49.78 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 17 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. See Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) latest ratings:

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $26.76 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 20.11% above currents $13.18 stock price. Navient had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Encompass Health Corp stake by 88,354 shares to 347,146 valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

