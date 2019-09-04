Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $5.79 Million; Market Value Rose; As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined, Karp Capital Management Boosted by $1.09 Million Its Holding

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 442,814 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 27,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 117,508 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.62M, down from 145,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $200.73. About 97,237 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 185,057 shares to 457,271 shares, valued at $72.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 51,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.31 million for 16.14 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.