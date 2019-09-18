Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding; Otelco (OTEL) Shorts Down By 60%

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) had a decrease of 60% in short interest. OTEL’s SI was 2,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 60% from 7,000 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s short sellers to cover OTEL’s short positions. The SI to Otelco Inc’s float is 0.14%. It closed at $11.77 lastly. It is down 2.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Otelco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTEL); 05/03/2018 – OTELCO INC QTRLY SHR $2.14; 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q EPS 58c; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Rev $16.8M; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Net $7.38M; 08/05/2018 – OTELCO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.58; 05/03/2018 Otelco 4Q EPS $2.14; 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q Rev $16.7M; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO – CHANGE IN FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES, PRODUCING TAX BENEFIT OF $9.3 MLN FOR QTR

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 41.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 38,537 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 54,863 shares with $2.97M value, down from 93,400 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $7.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 162,792 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses

More notable recent Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Otelco revenues dip amid competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Otelco reports Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Otelco Reports First Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company has market cap of $40.15 million. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It has a 4.73 P/E ratio. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 5.33, from 6.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold Otelco Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 393,307 shares or 47.74% less from 752,594 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 15,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Tradewinds Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 22,950 shares. Blackrock holds 9,078 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 72,716 shares. Yacktman Asset Lp invested in 34,031 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 822 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) for 11 shares. 30,000 are held by Raffles Assoc Lp. Northern Trust Corporation holds 13,699 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated holds 4,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Lsv Asset owns 17,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.