Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Boosted Newell Brands (NWL) Holding; Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Had 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Energizer Holdings Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of ENR in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating. See Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $45.0000 36.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $48 New Target: $60 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $50 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 425000% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 42,500 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 42,510 shares with $652,000 value, up from 10 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.49B valuation. The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66M shares traded or 282.52% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 37,060 shares to 113,340 valued at $34.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 52,471 shares and now owns 1.58 million shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 14,604 shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Minneapolis Port Group Ltd Liability Company. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com holds 86,922 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 70,257 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Group invested in 0.26% or 45,766 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 2,386 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 17,171 shares in its portfolio. 284,514 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 16,188 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.54M shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 970,275 shares. First Manhattan Co invested 0.08% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Fight the Fed or Fight the President? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sector Perform”. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the shares of NWL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. It has a 131.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

More notable recent Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energizer Looking Enterprising – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Downgrade Latest Black Eye for ENR Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 953,657 shares traded. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 30/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings Declares Dividend of 29c; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINE…; 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – ENERGIZER WEAK AFTER FTC CHALLENGES SMUCKERS PURCHASE OF WESSON; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.30 TO $3.40, EST. $3.39; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisition Of Spectrum Brands’ Battery And Portable Lighting Products Business; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Sees FY Organic Net Sales to Be Up Low Single Digits; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings Volume Surges More Than 29 Times Average; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS REPORT HRS EXPIRE