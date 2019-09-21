Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Boosted Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding by $11.02 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Holds Holding in Hollysys Auto Tech (HOLI)

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Hollysys Auto Tech (HOLI) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 18,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 58,538 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 40,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hollysys Auto Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 642,688 shares traded or 188.22% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 882.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 75,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 84,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, up from 8,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 691,947 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 143,391 shares to 103,241 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 48,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,382 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities holds 81,552 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 109,699 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.6% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Middleton Ma reported 81,443 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 298,921 shares. Df Dent Communication Incorporated reported 3.91% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,869 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Company holds 954 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,208 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 50 shares. 38 are held by Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc). Putnam Llc holds 0% or 1,390 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 23,765 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Typhoon Faxai Will be Between USD 3 Billion and USD 7 Billion – GlobeNewswire” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean Will be Between USD 1.5 Billion and USD 3 Billion – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Should Retain Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top investors lose $1 billion as China’s Nasdaq-style board reverses on day two – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,729.32 up 60.15 points – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magenta Medical Closes Funding Round Led by NEA in Its First-Ever Life Sciences Investment in Israel – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick&Struggls Intl Com (NASDAQ:HSII) by 14,389 shares to 44,823 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 79,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,470 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Com (NYSE:TDS).