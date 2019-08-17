Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Boosted By $13.04 Million Its Gamestop New (GME) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Gamestop Corp New (GME) stake by 385.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 1.30M shares as Gamestop Corp New (GME)’s stock declined 52.76%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.64M shares with $16.69M value, up from 338,600 last quarter. Gamestop Corp New now has $339.53M valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 3.08M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Surprise CEO Departure Is Another Stumbling Block — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO DOWN 5%

Among 4 analysts covering MGM Resorts Int`l (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MGM Resorts Int`l has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.75’s average target is 15.68% above currents $28.31 stock price. MGM Resorts Int`l had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3200 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. See MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.22M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 84.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. $9.42M worth of stock was bought by Meister Keith A. on Tuesday, June 18. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 259 shares. Campbell & Adviser Lc accumulated 11,353 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.96M shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Long Pond Cap Lp invested in 1.41M shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York reported 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 372,000 were accumulated by Nine Masts Cap Ltd. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 11,675 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). World Invsts holds 0.19% or 29.86 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank reported 65,217 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.03% or 240,242 shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 375,105 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) stake by 75,600 shares to 81,900 valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 32,600 shares and now owns 98,810 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GameStop has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.40’s average target is 183.13% above currents $3.32 stock price. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 300,706 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 886 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.29% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 9,037 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 200,106 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Wellington Group Llp holds 109,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 84 are owned by Valley National Advisers. 78,812 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.02% or 311,560 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc owns 241,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited holds 0% or 75,090 shares.

