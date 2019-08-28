Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased Its Synaptics (SYNA) Position as Stock Value Declined; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $301,186

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 24,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 78,632 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 103,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 87,229 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.05. About 384,145 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 663,800 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $30.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 215,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 40,750 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 53,098 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 0.23% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 20,060 shares. Zweig invested 0.27% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 12,300 shares. Cwm Limited Co owns 261,604 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 18,295 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.66 million shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Service Llc stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.28M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synaptics reports mixed Q3, downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synaptics Incorporated 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synaptics Appoints Kiva Allgood to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synaptics (SYNA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,860 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sun Life Incorporated owns 2,814 shares. Roosevelt Inc invested in 242,466 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 31,972 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hightower Lc has 41,065 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 8,823 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Telemus invested 0.21% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 127,828 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.07% or 874,432 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 214 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,315 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 151,000 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 5,359 shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,862.83 up 29.56 points – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: PXD, CABO, MMM, PRU, MCHP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,836 shares to 378,275 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,838 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).