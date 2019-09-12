Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $16.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Akre Capital Management Cut Holding by $55.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77 million, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $190.38. About 21,819 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 222,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 152,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, down from 375,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 743,082 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,224 shares to 26,839 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 184,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Secure Telenor Sweden’s SD-WAN Services – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ON Semiconductor New Products to Aid High-Power Applications – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Skechers, Tandem, CyberArk and Fortinet – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $60.33M for 55.98 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Announces Joint Venture With Allianz and Hillhouse – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Enstar Group (ESGR) – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 3,200 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 18,430 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 241,964 shares. 799,400 are held by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 6.7% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). United Automobile Association holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 2,224 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 179,803 shares. Cap Ww Investors has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Synovus Finance Corp has 5,329 shares. 884,190 were accumulated by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Com.