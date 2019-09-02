Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stake by $25.17 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Sanofi (SNY) Valuation Declined, Chou Associates Management Decreased by $2.20 Million Its Holding

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 61.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 717,437 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.97M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 1.47 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approved Toujeo (Insulin Glargine 300 Units/mL) Max SoloStar; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 206538 Company: SANOFI US SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Max SoloStar Holds More Insulin Than Any Other Long-Acting Insulin Pen; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 30/05/2018 – “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication,” the French drugmaker posted on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – Advent International enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zentiva, Sanofi’s European generics business

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.83B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 71,688 shares to 293,247 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 465,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).