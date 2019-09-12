Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position as Market Value Rose; Sprott Has Raised Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 7,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 160,218 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.43 million, down from 167,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $10.45 during the last trading session, reaching $537.85. About 200,851 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 212,648 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 203,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 438,881 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 20,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 28,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,398 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.31M are held by Northern Corporation. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0.52% or 49,105 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.01% or 5,250 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 15,950 shares. Oppenheimer And Close Limited Company invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Advisor Partners invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Everence Cap Inc has 0.06% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 25,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Moreover, Old Republic Interest Corp has 0.94% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 0.04% or 2,800 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt holds 1.71% or 32,749 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 4,929 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $603.38 million for 20.78 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.