Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding by $2.50 Million; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Boosted Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position by $328,902; Stock Price Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,135 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 26,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 241,227 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 124,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 113,958 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 396 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has 4,700 shares. Richard C Young Comm Limited reported 79,727 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,800 shares stake. Florida-based Keating Inv Counselors has invested 2.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). North American accumulated 0.09% or 4,278 shares. Town And Country Bancorp And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 9,079 shares. Com Of Virginia Va reported 6,658 shares. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.74% or 50,359 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 48,490 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 26,180 shares. 49,981 were accumulated by Davenport & Communication Ltd Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,294 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,087 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,272 shares to 78,836 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,994 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White Inc New York reported 118,700 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate accumulated 50,300 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corp owns 3.19% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 107,905 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 8,014 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 27,808 shares. Vision Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 19,598 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 261,702 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 4,895 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,527 shares stake. 5,695 are held by Bank Of Stockton. American Assets Investment Management Lc owns 96,780 shares. Trust Inv Advsr reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 405 are held by First Personal. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 111,242 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,071 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7,100 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc by 190,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

