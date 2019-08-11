Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)’s Sentiment Is 2.43

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 46.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 234,555 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 268,366 shares with $26.75 million value, down from 502,921 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.92M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 28 sold and trimmed holdings in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 93.65 million shares, down from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 21 Increased: 42 New Position: 26.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66 million for 23.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 162,654 shares to 247,664 valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 126,926 shares and now owns 710,522 shares. Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 914,847 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability holds 19,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.5% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 65,216 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 1.01% or 13,220 shares. Cadence Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% or 14,272 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,027 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.07% or 174,040 shares. Scotia Cap reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Citigroup invested in 110,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 16,380 shares. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 128 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ajo Lp invested in 0.85% or 1.66M shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $312.35 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 739,144 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals